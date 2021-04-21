Genesis Owusu announces his first-ever US tour

Genesis Owusu took to social media today (April 21) to announce his first-ever US tour, taking place in support of his debut album, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’.

In his post, the Canberra-based Ghanaian-Australian singer shared a tour poster that features his album artwork and a list of US dates, set to kick off in January 2022.

Owusu posted a caption that read “GENNY’S FIRST US TOUR!! COMING BY IN 2022 UNIVERSE WILLING”.

Find full tour dates below.

GENNY'S FIRST US TOUR!! COMING BY IN 2022 UNIVERSE WILLING 💞💞💞 big love to @arrivalartists, lesgooo!! Tickets on sale Friday 23rd @ 10am local pic.twitter.com/bG64FFRa8x — genesis owusu (@genesisowusu) April 20, 2021

Owusu is currently on his Australian tour in support of ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, which was released in March featured the singles ‘The Other Black Dog’, ‘A Song About Fishing’ and ‘Don’t Need You’.

Last month, Owusu released a Mick Jenkins remix of ‘Don’t Need You’, which featured a new verse from Jenkins.

NME‘s cover star back in February, Owusu explained that the lyrical concept of the two black dogs which appear throughout the album, representing depression and racism.

“Obviously, I knew of the black dog as a metaphor for depression,” he said, “But then it struck me – I’ve literally been called a black dog in my life with the racial slur connotation.

“The reason I chose these two concepts is they’re ideas that have been weighing on me for such a big portion of my life. It’s a see-saw, they’re both co-dependent on each other a lot of the time.”

Genesis Owusu’s 2022 ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ album tour dates are:

JANUARY

Thursday 13 – Los Angeles, The Roxy

Saturday 15 – San Francisco, The Independent

Monday 17 – Seattle, Neumos

Wednesday 19 – Denver, The Bluebird

Tuesday 25 – New York City, Bowery Ballroom

Friday 28 – Atlanta, Terminal West

Saturday 29 – Nashville, Basement East

Sunday 30 – Austin, Antone’s