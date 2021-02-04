Genesis Owusu announces ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ Australian tour

Genesis Owusu is gearing up for the release of his debut album, and today he’s announced he’ll be touring it around the country this April and May.

‘Smiling With No Teeth’ is set to drop on Friday March 5, marking the NME 100 member‘s long-awaited debut full-length release. Fans have already heard two tracks from the album – ‘The Other Black Dog‘ and triple j Hottest 100-charting ‘Don’t Need You‘.

The tour will kick off in early April, hitting dates in Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Fremantle and Perth, before wrapping the tour up in Adelaide on the first day of May.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 9am AEDT on Wednesday February 10, with a pre-sale available to Owusu’s newsletter subscribers from 9am on Monday February 8.

Speaking to NME, Owusu explained how the album saw him place less of a focus on genre.

“It’s really a product of how slow the process of releasing music is,” he said.

“All of those funk tracks [‘WUTD’, ‘I Am’, ‘Good Times’] you’ve heard have been released over a two year period, but they were made within two weeks of each other.

“Genre as a whole is more of a hindrance than a help for me. I see its importance for the consumer, but as an artist I just don’t even bother with it anymore.”

Genesis Owusu’s ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 9 – The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday 10 – Solbar, Sunshine Coast

Friday 16 – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Saturday 17 – UC Hub, Canberra

Friday 23 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday 24 – Republic Bar, Hobart

Thursday 29 – Mojo’s Bar, Fremantle

Friday 30 – The Rosemount Hotel, Perth

MAY

Saturday 1 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide