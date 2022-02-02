Genesis Owusu, Baker Boy and Amyl And The Sniffers lead finalists for 2021 Australian Music Prize

Genesis Owusu, Baker Boy and Amyl And The Sniffers are among the nine finalists shortlisted for the 2021 Australian Music Prize (AMP), it was announced today (February 2).

The final nine were whittled down from a total of 110 nominees, first announced back in December 2021. That number was drawn from more than 450 albums contending for the $30,000 prize presented by Soundmerch.

The other six shortlisted finalists are Emma Donovan And The Putbacks, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, Martha Marlow, Odette, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and Hiatus Kaiyote. Find details of the nominated albums below.

Advertisement

In a press statement, AMP founder and director Scott B. Murphy said: “This is a VERY strong list. It’s incredibly diverse and truly captures another year of the WORLD’S best music.”

Baker Boy – real name Danzal Baker – who is considered for his debut album ‘Gela’, said of being a finalist: “Blown away that ‘Gela’ has been shortlisted for the Aus Music Prize! There has been so much incredible music and albums released over the last year, it’s crazy to think ‘Gela’ is sitting alongside some of the absolute best! Such an honour!”

Similarly, Amyl And The Sniffers, nominated for their second album ‘Comfort To Me’, said: “Some of the best artists in the country have won the Australian Music Prize so we are honoured to be shortlisted.”

Genesis Owusu (who is nominated for his ARIA, J Award and BandLab NME Award-winning debut ‘Smiling With No Teeth’) said: “It’s so important to have initiatives like this, that really strive to validate and strengthen creativity over everything else.”

Folk-punk icon Billy Bragg will serve as the award’s first international judge, joining a panel of more than 40 Australian musicians and industry professionals. The panel includes a handful of artists who were shortlisted for the AMP in 2020, such as Alice Ivy, Fanny Lumsden and Ziggy Ramo.

The winner of the 2021 AMP will be announced on Thursday March 3 2022.

Advertisement

Last year, The Avalanches won the AMP for their album ‘We Will Always Love You’. The year prior, Sampa The Great took out the prize for the second time with her album ‘The Return’.

Among the AMP’s previous winners are Gurrumul, A.B. Original and Courtney Barnett.

The 2021 Australian Music Prize finalists are (in alphabetical order):

Amyl And The Sniffers – ‘Comfort To Me’

Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

Emma Donovan And The Putbacks – ‘Under These Streets’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

Hiatus Kaiyote – ‘Mood Valiant’

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard – ‘Butterfly 3000’

Martha Marlow – ‘Medicine Man’

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – ‘Carnage’

Odette – ‘Herald’