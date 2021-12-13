Genesis Owusu, Baker Boy, Julia Stone and more among the 2021 Australian Music Prize album nominations

The album nominations for the 2021 Australian Music Prize have been announced, with Baker Boy‘s ‘Gela’, Genesis Owusu‘s ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ and Julia Stone‘s ‘Sixty Summers’ among this year’s contenders.

More than 450 albums released by Australian artists over the last year were considered for the prize, which has been cut down to 110 nominees. Of these, nine shortlisted albums will be announced in January next year, with the winner revealed at a ceremony in March.

Other nominees in the running for this year’s win include Amyl and The Sniffers for their album ‘Comfort To Me’, Courtney Barnett‘s ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’, Ruby Fields‘ ‘Been Doin’ It For A Bit’, Gretta Ray‘s ‘Begin To Look Around’, Alice Skye‘s ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’, Snowy Band‘s ‘Alternate Endings’ and Holy Holy‘s ‘Hello My Beautiful World’.

Up for grabs is a $30,000 cash prize, courtesy of merchandise company Soundmerch. Record labels EMI, Island and Virgin Music have also contributed $3,000 each to a $9,000 shortlist funding pool, ensuring all nine artists on the list will be able to travel to Melbourne for the award ceremony.

“Over most of the AMP years, if an artist has told me that they can’t attend the main event as they simply can’t afford it, I’ve been able to help them out – however, with the craziness of the past couple of years AMP funding hasn’t been able to do so,” Scott Murphy, the Australian Music Prize’s founder and director, said a press statement. “To now have additional funds which are dedicated to those artists is such a relief!”

“It’s such an extraordinary opportunity to hear the vast expression of Australian album making talent,” added judge and musician Abbe May.

“I am always so excited by the capacity for Australian artists to not only create world-class music but to achieve this consistently in the powerful and difficult form of an Album – it is not an easy accomplishment and yet so many Australian artists have made some of the world’s best albums this year.”

See the full list of nominees for the 17th Australian Music Prize below:

Allday – ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’

Amends – ‘Tales Of Love, Loss, and Outlaws’

Amyl and The Sniffers – ‘Comfort To Me’

Australian Art Orchestra – ‘Hand To Earth’

B Wise – ‘Jamie’

Bad Bangs – ‘Character Building’

Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

Courtney Barnett – ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’

Big Scary – ‘Daisy’

Billy Davis – ‘This Is What’s Important’

The Black Sorrows – ‘Saint Georges Road’

Bliss n Eso – ‘The Sun’

Bones and Jones – ‘Ginger Gold (Farm Singles)’

Bored Shorts – ‘Way Off!’

Katie Brianna – ‘This Way Or Some Other’

Lachlan Bryan & The Wildes – ‘As Long As It’s Not Us’

Candy – ‘A Pull To Heal’

Troy Cassar-Daley – ‘The World Today’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – ‘Carnage’

Sarah Mary Chadwick – ‘Me & Ennui Are Friends, Baby’

Charm of Finches – ‘Wonderful Oblivion’

Belle Chen – ‘Late Night Sessions: New Dawn’

Chet Faker – ‘Hotel Surrender’

Children Collide – ‘Time Itself’

Civic – ‘Future Forecast’

Client Liaison – ‘Divine Intervention’

Comets – ‘Rain Faces’

Cool Sounds – ‘Bystander’

Cosmic Psychos – ‘Mountain of Piss’

Deuce – ‘Deuce’

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – ‘Under These Streets’

Ryan Downey – ‘A Ton Of Colours’

Dseeva – ‘Pressure Makes Diamonds’

DZ Deathrays – ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’

Kutcha Edwards – ‘Circling’

Ruby Fields – ‘Been Doin’ It For A Bit’

Tori Forsyth – ‘Provlépseis’

Good Morning – ‘Barnyard’

The Goon Sax – ‘Mirror II’

Grigoryan Brothers – ‘This Is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia’

Grinding Eyes – ‘Taste The Monochrome’

Harpooner – ‘In Two Minds’

Hiatus Kaiyote – ‘Mood Valiant’

Holy Holy – ‘Hello My Beautiful World’

HTRK – ‘Rhinestones’

IJALE – ‘OTTN (On to the Next)’

Illy – ‘The Space Between’

Indigo Sparke – ‘Echo’

Izy – ‘Irene’

Jarryd James – ‘P.M.’

Jazzparty – ‘Nobody Gets Away’

June Jones – ‘Leafcutter’

Jonnine – ‘Blue Hills’

The Jungle Giants – ‘Love Sign’

Steve Kilbey & The Winged Heels – ‘The Hall of Counterfeits’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘L.W.’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘Butterfly 3000’

Kucka – ‘Wrestling’

Ajak Kwai – ‘Let Me Grow My Wings’

Jack Ladder – ‘Hijack!’

LANKS – ‘Spirits Pt. 2’

LIARS – ‘The Apple Drop’

Jess Locke – ‘Don’t Ask Yourself Why’

Luca Brasi – ‘Everything Is Tenuous’

Maple Glider – ‘To Enjoy Is The Only Thing’

Martha Marlow – ‘Medicine Man’

Mere Women – ‘Romantic Notions’

Merpire – ‘Simulation Ride’

Middle Kids – ‘Today We’re The Greatest’

Mista Monk – ‘Inkswel – Muti’

Mitch Dillon’s Compulsive Ramblers – ‘Mitch Dillon’s Compulsive Ramblers’

Mod Con – ‘Modern Condition’

The Murlocs – ‘Bittersweet Demons’

Ngaiire – ‘3’

Mike Noga – ‘Open Fire’

Odette – ‘Herald’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

The Paper Kites – ‘Roses’

Parvyn – ‘Sa’

Perfect Moment – ‘Kangourou’

Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – ‘Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band’

Pond – ‘9’

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – ‘SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound’

Jordan Rakei – ‘What We Call Life’

Gretta Ray – ‘Begin To Look Around’

REMI – ‘Fried’

The Rubens – ‘0202’

Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘Surrender’

Emma Russack & Lachlan Denton – ‘Something Is Going To Change Tomorrow, Today. What Will You Do? What Will You Say?’

Saint Surly & Dyl Thomas – ‘Twelve (Hundred)’

Heather Shannon – ‘Midnight Sun’

Tim Shiel – ‘Distractions One’

J.P. Shilo – ‘Jubjoté’

Shining Bird – ‘Deadlands’

Skydeck – ‘Coupon’

Alice Skye – ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’

Sleep D x Ad Lib Collective – ‘Flashed Glass’

Snowy Band – ‘Alternate Endings’

Julia Stone – ‘Sixty Summers’

Liz Stringer – ‘First Time Really Feeling’

Tash Sultana – ‘Terra Firma’

Sam Teskey – ‘Cycles’

Time For Dreams – ‘Life Of The Inhabitant’

Tora – ‘A Force Majeure’

Tropical Fuck Storm – ‘Deep States’

Vika & Linda – ‘The Wait’

Bob Weatherall / Halfway / William Barton – ‘Restless Dream’

Marcus Whale – ‘The Hunger’

You Am I – ‘The Lives Of Others’

Gretta Ziller – ‘Judas Tree’

[Editor’s Note: NME contributors Sosefina Fuamoli, Mikey Cahill and Kate Hennessy are volunteer judges for the 2021 Australian Music Prize.]