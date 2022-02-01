Genesis Owusu cancels Perth date of 2022 tour, announces openers for remaining dates

Genesis Owusu has shared a pair of updates to his upcoming Australian theatre tour, axing the Perth date and adding two supports to his shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Initially scheduled to take place at the Metro City on Saturday March 5, Owusu’s show in Perth has been cancelled due to the WA state border remaining closed.

The state was due to reopen this Saturday (February 5), but last week, premier Mark McGowan put those plans on the backburner due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across the rest of Australia.

With a stacked run of US tour dates tailing next month’s Australian stint, Owusu has opted not to reschedule the Perth show, writing on social media that he hopes “we’ll get [to you] the next time around”.

Other interstate acts have also had their Perth tour plans disrupted, such as JK-47 and potentially Amy Shark (who jokingly offered to do McGowan’s chores in exchange for a border pass).

Also landing today (February 1) was the news of Owusu’s opening acts. Rising neo-soul artist KYE will join the NME cover star on three of the four remaining dates – Adelaide’s show is being left clear, presumably due to the fact it’s part of this year’s Adelaide Festival roster – performing tracks from her recent ‘Good Company’ EP.

Opening up those shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne will be electronica trio Deepfaith, comprising Daniel Stricker of Midnight Juggernauts, Christopher Colonna of Bumblebeez and Byron Spencer, with contributions from Kirin J Callinan and Touch Sensitive – both of whom perform with Owusu as part of his Black Dog Band.

The upcoming tour comes off the back of Owusu’s ARIA, J Award and BandLab NME Award-winning debut album, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’. In a four-star review of it, NME’s Cyclone Wehner said Owusu had “delivered a riveting album that underscores the power of self-knowledge, perspective and art – one that should be cranked loud”.