Genesis Owusu covers the December 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine

Genesis Owusu is the cover star of the final 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine.

ORDER NOW: NME Australia December 2021

Subscribers will remember Owusu, smiling from ear to ear, on the cover of our January 2021 issue. He spent time in his native Canberra with NME’s Josh Martin to talk his debut album ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ – which landed at the top spot in NME’s list of the best Australian releases of the year.

“Boundaries don’t exist to Kofi Owusu-Ansah,” writes NME’s Jackson Langford in a celebration of the record. “He is an artist who thrives in and is liberated by chaos, never once willing to stifle his ambition or his emotion… ​​Steered through his own psyche with the help of deftly-chosen collaborators, like Kirin J Callinan and Michael DiFrancesco, Genesis Owusu leaves no punch unpulled and no moment unmilked on ‘Smiling With No Teeth’.”

Elsewhere in the issue, NME Australia rounds up the best films and TV shows the country had to offer this year. We also speak to the fiery BARKAA, Afro-R&B torchbearer Tems and Sydney singer-songwriter Milan Ring, and wander through Epic Games’ Radiohead collaboration for ‘Kid A Mnesia’.

PRE-ORDER NOW: NME Australia December 2021 issue featuring the best of the year

The new issue of NME Australia, now available for pre-order, will begin shipping the week of January 10. Six-month and yearlong subscriptions are also available here.

Genesis Owusu bookends NME Australia’s 2021 covers, accompanied by Courtney Barnett, Parcels, Baker Boy, Lorde, Youngn Lipz, Hiatus Kaiyote, Tkay Maidza, Julia Stone, Skegss, and Jaguar Jonze.

Others who’ve graced the cover of the magazine include Troye Sivan, OneFour, Cub Sport, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Tash Sultana and more. Explore and get your back issues of NME Australia here.

Get your copy of the December 2021 issue of NME Australia here.