Genesis Owusu drops third single for the year, ‘I Am’

Ghanian-Australian rapper Genesis Owusu has dropped his third single for the year today (August 28), a track titled ‘I Am’.

The song premiered on triple j Drive with Bryce and Ebony yesterday (August 27), before being released on streaming platforms today.

Owusu has been teasing the single on his socials over the past week, dropping daily stem instalments that began with the guitar and synth tracks, followed by drums, bass and backing vocals from Kylie Chirunga, known professionally as KYE.

Listen to the track below:

The track was produced by Andrew Klippel, the founder of record label OURNESS, and was created with a studio band comprising of Kirin J Callinan, Michael DiFrancesco of Touch Sensitive and World Champion’s Julian Sudek

He has also announced an international label signing with London’s House Anxiety, whose roster also includes Courtney Barnett, King Krule and Fraser A Gorman.

Owusu’s first new music for the year came in May, with the release of ‘Don’t Need You’, which was again co-produced by Klippel, as well as Dave Hammer.

He followed up with ‘Whip Cracker’ a month later, coinciding with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I’m not gonna sit here and try to convince anyone why me and my family’s lives matter,” he said in an Instagram post upon the track’s release.

“I’m not gonna be congratulating white people for not being racist, and I’m not gonna beg and plead for the justice of my people anymore. I’m taking that shit.”

Owusu will be performing six shows for ‘Kofi’s Black Dog Jams’ at Mary’s Underground in Sydney. There’ll be two shows each night from October 21-23, with tickets available here.