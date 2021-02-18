Genesis Owusu examines the pain of fame on new single ‘Gold Chains’

Genesis Owusu has shared ‘Gold Chains’, the latest single from his long-awaited debut album, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’.

It’s a slinky, yet dour turn from the Canberra rapper and NME cover star, examining the pain inherent in possible further fame (“I sacrifice a gentle life for goals that leave me terrified / But pray that this doesn’t lead to my demise”).

In an interview for The Big Read this month, Owusu discussed the track’s themes.

“I’m trying to live comfortably but I’m pursuing a life [in the music industry] that is known to just be fucked up. To be full of vultures, creeps and people that drain. That line is just acknowledging the contradiction and the walking paradox I can be,” he said.

Listen to the track below.

In a post to social media, Owusu teased the release of a Riley Blakeway-directed music video for the track with a 30-second snippet. Watch that below.

‘Gold Chains’ follows singles ‘Don’t Need You’, ‘The Other Black Dog’ and ‘Whip Cracker’. Owusu’s debut album ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ will be released on March 5.

The Canberra rapper will tour in support of the record during April, hitting dates in Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Fremantle and Perth, before wrapping the tour up in Adelaide on the first day of May.