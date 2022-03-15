Genesis Owusu, Flume, Kingswood and more offer one-of-a-kind prizes for ‘Rebuild The Northern Rivers’ fundraiser

A slew of Australian artists, including Genesis Owusu, Flume, Kingswood, Matt Corby and Angie McMahon, have contributed prizes to a fundraiser aimed at helping those displaced by extreme flooding in the Northern Rivers region of NSW.

Plainly dubbed ‘Rebuild The Northern Rivers’, the initiative takes the form of an online auction, with artists – as well as a range of brands and companies outside of the music industry, labels like I OH YOU and Future Classic, and festivals like Groovin The Moo and Laneway – offering prizes via bids and donations.

Many of these are linked to upcoming concerts: Flume, for example, is offering two tickets to a headline show of his anywhere in the world, with the winning bidder invited to collaborate backstage through an hourlong Ableton production session. Other artists offering one-on-one meetings at their gigs include Owusu, Kingswood, Benee, Mansionair and Telenova.

Some artists are forgoing the meet-and-greets with their tickets packages, instead offering up bundles of rare merch items. These include The Jezabels, The Amity Affliction, Violent Soho and San Cisco. Some prizes are purely physical, but hold immense sentimental value. For their part, Dune Rats have offered up one of the personal plaques they received when their ‘Scott Green’ single earned its Gold certification.

Meanwhile, The Jungle Giants‘ Cesira Aitkens has donated her beloved Fender Stratocaster American Standard (which she played on many of the band’s early releases and tours), while Hayden James is parting ways with his personal Prophet ’08 synthesiser. Flume has also given up the one-off silk robe he had created for his Grammy-nominated mixtape ‘Hi This Is Flume’.

Corby and McMahon have both offered up exclusive songwriting sessions. The latter’s will be a half-day meet-up held in Melbourne (or virtually over Zoom), while Corby will invite his winning bidder to spend three days in his Rainbow Valley studio in northern NSW, where and Alex Henrickson will engage with them in a trio of full-day writing and recording sessions.

The effort is being helmed by Northern Rivers resident Sophie Kirov, who co-leads the team behind touring and event agency Lost Motel. In a statement, she said: “The generosity and kindness of bands and brands with their contributions has completely floored me and I am grateful beyond these words. Please share, buy a raffle ticket, have a bid and good luck!”

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be split three ways between the Good360 NSW Flood Appeal, the Bundjalung Community Flood Raiser by Koori Mail, and the Byron Community Centre in partnership with the Northern Rivers Community Foundation. You can contribute to ‘Rebuild The Northern Rivers’ here.