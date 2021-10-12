Genesis Owusu joins Anna Lunoe on new house-tinged single ‘Back Seat’

Genesis Owusu has joined DJ Anna Lunoe on her latest single ‘Back Seat’.

‘Back Seat’ blends together elements of house, acid and funk, with Owusu’s laidback vocals sitting above the production. The track is accompanied by a retro-inspired music video, edited by Murli.

Watch the clip below:

In a statement, Lunoe said the creative process behind this single was spread out over several years.

“Some songs I can finish alone in two days and some can take two years! This one was the latter,” Lunoe explained.

“I worked on it in three different houses across two continents, four studios (at least), I worked on parts of it with a few good friends and learned endless amounts while making it… it unlocked a whole new layer in my production capabilities and everything I’ve made has been easier and better since.”

Owusu’s collaboration with Lunoe follows the release of his debut album, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, which arrived back in March. NME gave the album four stars, writing that “the Canberran artist defies the conventions of Australian hip-hop, personalising jazz-funk, punk and folk on his debut”.

A deluxe edition of the album, ‘Missing Molars’, was released months later in July.

‘Back Seat’ is the fourth single to be released by Lunoe this year, following on from a remix of Blu DeTiger’s ‘Cotton Candy Lemonade’, Ashnikko’s ‘Slumber Party’ and Purple Disco Machine’s ‘Dopamine’.