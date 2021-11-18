Genesis Owusu leads the 2021 J Awards winners list

Genesis Owusu has walked away as the big winner of this year’s J Awards, presented by triple j, with the rapper taking home 40 per cent of the ceremony’s total prizes.

The Canberra artist took home the award for ‘Australian Album Of The Year’ for his debut full-length, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, which NME‘s Cyclone Wehner described as a “riveting album that underscores the power of self-knowledge, perspective and art.”

That album sports the track ‘The Other Black Dog’, the Riley Blakeway-directed visuals for which took home the 2021 J Award for ‘triple j And rage Australian Music Video Of The Year’.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting this when me and the guys were jamming for days trying to make a body of work,” Owusu said in an acceptance speech posted on triple j’s Instagram.

“Obviously this album is very personal to me, and I was just trying to make a body of work that expressed who I was as a person and how I was feeling. So, the fact that it resonated with so many people around the world, it means a lot to me.”

King Stingray also took home their first J Award, beating out acts like Teenage Joans and Hope D for ‘Unearthed Artist Of The Year’. Meanwhile, The Avalanches – whose 2020 album ‘We Will Always Love You’ was beaten out by Owusu for the top prize – took home the ‘Double J Artist Of The Year’ award.

Finally, Jaguar Jonze won the ‘Done Good Award’ for her work advocating and fighting for victims of sexual harassment and assault in the Australian music industry. This year, she appeared on The Project to share her survival story of sexual assault, attended a #MeToo meeting with other industry bodies and formed part of a working group to tackle sexual assault in the industry, which she said left her with little time for music.

The J Awards come less than a week before the ARIAs, where Owusu leads the nominees with nods for six awards, including Album Of The Year.