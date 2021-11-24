Watch Genesis Owusu perform ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ medley at the 2021 ARIAs

Genesis Owusu kicked off the 2021 ARIA Awards ceremony with a medley performance of tracks from his debut album.

Owusu – real name Kofi Owusu-Ansah – opened the show with ‘Waitin’ On Ya’, taken from his 2021 debut ‘Smiling With No Teeth’. Following that, a large troupe of dancers wearing red balaclavas and black suits joined the artist on stage to help perform ‘The Other Black Dog’.

After a quick outfit change into his red blazer and pants combo he has worn throughout this album cycle, Owusu then jumped around the crowd performing his 2020 cut ‘Don’t Need You’. Watch the performance below:

Owusu won four ARIAs at tonight’s ceremony, taking home the Album of the Year, Best Independent Release, Best Hip-Hop Release and Best Cover Art trophies for ‘Smiling With No Teeth’.

In a review of ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, NME‘s Cyclone Wehner wrote, “With ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, Genesis Owusu has delivered a riveting album that underscores the power of self-knowledge, perspective and art – one that should be cranked loud.”