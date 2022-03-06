Genesis Owusu reschedules Sydney gig following Enmore Theatre floor collapse

Genesis Owusu has rescheduled the Sydney date of his current Australian tour, after the original performance was cut short due to the Enmore Theatre’s dancefloor collapsing.

Owusu was midway through performing the second track of his set, ‘The Other Black Dog’, when punters felt a large section of the upward-sloping dancefloor cave in from underneath them. A thick layer of carpet stopped anyone from falling through (with the underground portion of the Enmore sitting roughly four metres below), and no injuries were reported. However, patrons were evacuated from the venue, and the show was ultimately cancelled.

Following the incident last Thursday (March 3), the Enmore’s operators confirmed that reconstruction efforts were undertaken early the next day, with no other shows facing cancellation. As such, Owusu has announced his imminent return to the venue, slating a new show for this coming Wednesday (March 9).

All tickets to last week’s show will remain valid, with ticketholders instructed to check their emails for more details.

ENMORE THEATRE, ROUND 2

WEDNESDAY MARCH 9

ALL PREVIOUS TICKETS VALID

— genesis owusu (@genesisowusu) March 5, 2022

According to the Enmore’s operators, the floor’s collapse occurred due to the impact of recent flooding and torrential rain that affected Sydney. The 2,500-capacity venue, built in 1908, has undergone multiple refurbishments over the years – most recently in 2020 and 2021.

The incident took place the same day that Genesis Owusu was awarded the $30,000 Australian Music Prize for his debut album, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, beating the likes of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, Hiatus Kaiyote, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Baker Boy and Amyl And The Sniffers.

After his rescheduled Sydney show on Wednesday, Owusu will continue his tour in Brisbane, performing at The Tivoli on Saturday March 12. The stint wraps up the following night (March 13) with a gig at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre. KYE and Deepfaith will open for Owusu and his backing back, The Black Dog Band, on both dates.