Genesis Owusu shares animated music video for ‘A Song About Fishing’

Genesis Owusu has shared an animated visualiser for ‘A Song About Fishing’, a track from his debut album ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ released today.

The video, directed, illustrated and animated by Chris and Andrew Yee, reflects the melancholic, folksy nature of the track. An animated Kofi Owusu-Ansah wakes up every day in an almost-monochrome world (dressed in the red pants he is often seen performing in), and travels across a river in a fishing boat while visions of his bandaged alter ego haunt the landscape.

Watch it below.

Speaking to NME, Owusu-Ansah spoke about how the extreme departure in style on tracks like ‘A Song About Fishing’ came about from a wish to not be pigeonholed as the “funk guy”.

“It’s really a product of how slow the process of releasing music is. All of those funk tracks [‘WUTD’, ‘I Am’, ‘Good Times’] you’ve heard have been released over a two year period, but they were made within two weeks of each other,” he explained.

“Genre as a whole is more of a hindrance than a help for me. I see its importance for the consumer, but as an artist I just don’t even bother with it anymore.”

Owusu-Ansah was NME’s cover star last month, and ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ was named one of NME’s 10 Australian album release picks for March. The genre-averse rapper is set to tour the record nationally from early April, hitting dates in Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Fremantle and Perth, before wrapping the tour up in Adelaide on the first day of May.

The entire original tour has sold out — today, Owusu-Ansah added an early show in Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Perth.