Genesis Owusu shares previously-unreleased track ‘Same Thing’

Following the release of his debut album ‘Smiling with No Teeth’ in March, Genesis Owusu has released a new song that did not make the cut.

The song was recorded in the same sessions as the rest of the songs of the album, and is the first of several singles to come that Owusu has dubbed ‘SWNT B-Sides’. An accompanying music video has also been released, directed by Byron Spencer.

Watch the video for ‘Same Thing’ below:

In a statement sent out via his newsletter, Owusu explained the origins of ‘Same Thing’ as part of the original album sessions.

“Some of you may know the story behind the recording process of ‘Smiling with No Teeth’, and how the band and I essentially made 60 hours of music for the album in 6 days,” he said.

“This means a lot of the music we created didn’t make it onto the album, but there were still a lot of great tracks that I really enjoyed.”

Owusu went on to explain that he wanted the visual accompaniment for ‘Same Thing’ by Spencer to reflect the themes of the song itself.

“The track is still in the realm of the album’s themes of mental health – more specifically, the crazy shit the mind makes up,” he said.

“The video follows suit with a psychedelic barrage of both colourful and claustrophobic imagery.”

Owusu is set to complete his ‘Smiling with No Teeth’ national tour this month, beginning tomorrow (June 3) in Perth before heading to Fremantle, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

Elsewhere, the Canberra-based artist recently collaborated with PRICIE on the single ‘Friendzone’ and with The Chats on a cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer’.