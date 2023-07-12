Genesis Owusu is ‘Tied Up!’ on new single

Genesis Owusu has charged into the ring with his new single ‘Tied Up!’. Released today (July 12), it’s the second single from Owusu’ incoming second album, ‘STRUGGLER’.

‘Tied Up!’ rides a marching beat, through which weaves a Prince-esque funk guitar line. The track was produced by Sol Was (who shared the 2023 Grammy nomination for album of the year for his work on Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’) and Henry Was (Justin Jay, Thumpasaurus).

On ‘Tied Up!’ Owusu raps about the battle of holding onto one’s values and sense of self while living in a system that seeks to repress and restrict.

The single’s video was directed by the Aotearoa (New Zealand) visual artist Lisa Reihana and sees Owusu enter the ring as a boxer before being pursued through an post-apocalyptic landscape by demonic hordes. Reihana also directed the video for the album’s first single ‘Leaving the Light’, which was released in May.

Owusu recently returned from a US tour supporting Paramore and Bloc Party, including a huge show at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

‘STRUGGLER’ is the follow-up to Owusu’s ARIA-winning debut album, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’. Released on August 18, the album is framed as a battle between Owusu and his demons. He will set out on a world tour in October.

Genesis Owusu’s 2023 ‘STRUGGLER’ tour dates are:

October:

12 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

13 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

14 – The Loving Touch – Ferndale, MI

15 – Thunderbird Café & Music Hall – Pittsburgh, PA

17 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

18 – Le Studio TD – Montreal, QC

19 – The Sinclair – Boston, MA

20 – Elsewhere – Brooklyn, NY

21 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

25 – Union Stage – Washington, DC

27 – Visulite Theatre – Charlotte, NC

28 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

29 – The Basement East – Nashville, TN

31 – Empire Control Room & Garage – Austin, TX