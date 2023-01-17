Genesis Owusu to play concerts with symphony orchestras in Brisbane and Sydney

Genesis Owusu will join forces with the Brisbane and Sydney symphony orchestras for live performances in each city later this year.

The shows form part of Red Bull Symphonic’s 2023 event, and will begin with Owusu’s collaborative performance with Brisbane Symphony Orchestra at Fortitude Music Hall on March 3. Later that month, on March 28, Owusu will take to the stage with Sydney Symphony Orchestra for a show at the Sydney Opera House. Pre-sale tickets to each of Owusu’s symphony orchestra shows are available today (January 18).

The shows are billed as a collaboration between Owusu composer Alex Turley, alongside each city’s respective 40-piece orchestra. Speaking of the performances in a press statement, Owusu said each orchestra will offer backing for his “punk-funk-rap” setlist, and promised a “thespian” experience for fans.

“If you’ve seen me perform live, you know I love the drama, bringing out the grandeur in every element”, he said. “What’s grander and more theatrical than a punk-funk-rap enigma backed by a 40-piece orchestra? We getting real thespian out here.”

Last year’s edition of Red Bull Symphonic took place in June at the Princess Theatre in Brisbane, with rapper Lisi sharing the stage with Queensland Symphony Orchestra for the debut Australian event.

According to a press release, the event — which also held a Rick Ross-led edition in Atlanta last November — is based on “collaboration between a modern-style artist and a classical music director, together with a full-scale symphonic orchestra”.

Last November, Owusu was named as the ACT’s Young Australian of the Year for 2023. Earlier this month, he shared the music video for ‘Get Inspired’, one of two singles – along with ‘GTFO’ – released last year, following his 2021 debut album, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’.

In May, Owusu will head to North America to open for Paramore on the first leg of their ‘This Is Why’ tour alongside Bloc Party.