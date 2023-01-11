Genesis Owusu transforms in new music video for ‘Get Inspired’

Genesis Owusu has shared the music for his most recent single, ‘Get Inspired’.

The video, released today (January 11), is subtitled “A Roach Movement Video”. Roaches have subtly been making their way into Owusu’s imagery of late – his previous music video, for ‘GTFO’, was centred around killing a roach that had gotten into his room. Owusu also uses photos of roaches as the cover photos of the story highlights on his Instagram.

The video for ‘Get Inspired’ was made in collaboration with creative agency Babekühl and illustrator/animator Chris Yee. The former have worked with Owusu on the visuals for both his 2021 ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ album tour and the 2022 ‘Black Dog Band’ tour. The latter, meanwhile, animated Owusu’s music video for ‘A Song About Fishing’.

The ‘Get Inspired’ video begins with Owusu standing in front of a green screen, before his image is distorted, glitched, inverted and multiplied. Watch that below:

Owusu originally released ‘Get Inspired’ in October 2022, while on tour with Tame Impala. NME described the “groovy” track as “unmistakably Owusu’s”, noting that it was “shining with a driving beat and playful, rhythmic cadence”.

Owusu spent the final months of 2022 on the Australian festival circuit, including performances at Harvest Rock, Spilt Milk and Falls Festival. NME‘s review of Spilt Milk from Owusu’s hometown of Canberra praised his “impenetrable swagger” during his set, adding that he “delivered bar after bar of sheer vocal perfection”.

In 2023, the ACT Young Australian of the Year will perform at Launceston’s Party In The Paddock before heading to North America to open for Paramore on the first leg of their ‘This Is Why’ tour alongside Bloc Party. Owusu has also been confirmed for the Mad Cool festival in Spain, the Mainland festival in Switzerland and Boston Calling festival.