Genesis Owusu wins 2021 Australian Music Prize for ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

Genesis Owusu has been crowned the recipient of the 2021 Australian Music Prize (AMP), earning the prestigious accolade for his debut album, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’.

The AMP was presented to Owusu during a presentation in Melbourne today (March 3), with Camp Cope frontwoman Georgia Maq unveiling him as the winner alongside journalist Osman Faruqi. Appearing via Zoom from the bandroom of Sydney’s Enmore Theatre (where he’s due to perform tonight), Owusu was awarded $30,000 courtesy of Soundmerch – up from $20,000 for 2020’s AMP.

“This means a lot,” Owusu said in a statement. “This is an award with a lot of esteem, not to mention putting real money back into music at a time like this is so crucial. I’m super grateful, and I’m keen to use this prize to help spread my art across the world, shouting out Australian talent on the way.”

Owusu beat eight other finalists in the race for the 2021 AMP, with those being Baker Boy (nominated for ‘Gela’), Amyl And The Sniffers (‘Comfort To Me’), Emma Donovan And The Putbacks (‘Under These Streets’), Nick Cave and Warren Ellis (‘Carnage’), Martha Marlow (‘Medicine Man’), Odette (‘Herald’), King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard (‘Butterfly 3000’) and Hiatus Kaiyote (‘Mood Valiant’).

The final group of finalists was whittled down from a total of 110 nominees, first announced back in December 2021, itself drawn from more than 450 albums contending for the prize. Folk-punk icon Billy Bragg served as the award’s first international judge, rounding out a panel of more than 40 Australian musicians and industry professionals.

The panel included a handful of artists who were shortlisted for the AMP in 2020, such as Alice Ivy, Fanny Lumsden and Ziggy Ramo. Last year’s AMP was taken home by The Avalanches, earning it with their album ‘We Will Always Love You’. The year prior, Sampa The Great won her second AMP with ‘The Return’.

Today’s award adds to a litany of others that Owusu’s taken out for ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, including the 2021 J Award for Album Of The Year, four of last year’s ARIA Awards (Album Of The Year, Best Hip Hop Release, Best Independent Release and Best Cover Art) and the BandLab NME Award for Best Album By An Australian Artist.

As mentioned above, Owusu will begin his second national tour in support of ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ tonight, performing at the Enmore in Sydney with his own Black Dog Band. He’ll play a show for this year’s Adelaide Festival tomorrow (March 4), before headlining theatres in Brisbane and Melbourne next week. Remaining tickets for those last two shows are on sale via Owusu’s website.

In a four-star review of ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, NME’s Cyclone Wehner said Owusu had “delivered a riveting album that underscores the power of self-knowledge, perspective and art – one that should be cranked loud”.

Last month saw Owusu team up with Winston Surfshirt for the single ‘There’s Only One’, and release a video for his own ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ cut ‘Black Dogs!’.