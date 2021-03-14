Gengahr share new song from season 3 of ‘American Gods’

Gengahr have shared a new song, written for the Amazon Prime Video TV show American Gods.

It’s the London four-piece’s first new music since the release of their third album ‘Sanctuary’ early last year.

Featuring “words and music directly inspired by the mythology and fantasy of American Gods,” the new track comes complete with a video featuring a series of dramatic scenes from the show’s third season.

Speaking of the process of writing the track in tandem with the show, Gengahr frontman Felix Bushe said: “It was a really interesting opportunity for us and when we were asked about the project I thought immediately that I had something that would work well for this.

“There was an element of re-writing that went on but essentially the world the song lived in already existed and happened to be one much the same as the show itself.”

Reviewing Gengahr’s ‘Sanctuary’ upon its release in January 2020, NME wrote: “Fans of the east London quartet will find much to connect with in ‘Sanctuary’. Warped, wobbly notes and tones, fidgety guitars and Bushe’s trademark jaunty falsetto are all locked on – particularly in the album’s second half.

“‘You’re No Fun’, for instance, is the Gengahr of yore: skewered psych-pop reminiscent of early Unknown Mortal Orchestra. It morphs later into a rousing indie-pop banger akin to Gengahr’s 2018 single ‘Carrion’ and is likely to please longtime listeners.”

Since the release of their last album, Gengahr have shared a five-track acoustic EP based around songs from ‘Sanctuary’, and covered Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Love’.

Read the NME recap of the latest episode of American Gods here.