Geoffrey O’Connor announces new duets album ‘For As Long As I Can Remember’

Melbourne songwriter and producer Geoffrey O’Connor has announced a new collaborative album, ‘For As Long As I Can Remember’.

Set to arrive on August 1 via Chapter Music, the new record sees O’Connor duet with the likes of HTRK‘s Jonnine Standish, Sarah Mary Chadwick, June Jones and more. See the full tracklist below.

To coincide with the announcement, O’Connor has shared lead single ‘Foolish Enough’, which pairs his nostalgic synth-pop with singer Laura Jean. It arrives alongside a music video, directed by O’Connor himself.

Watch the video below:

‘For As Long As I Can Remember’ also features vocal performances from Sui Zhen, Nicole Thibault and Stephanie Crase (aka Summer Flake), among others. Donny Benét contributes bass to two tracks.

The new album marks O’Connor’s first under his own name since 2014’s ‘Fan Fiction’. Since then, his band Crayon Fields have released one album, 2015’s ‘No One Deserves You’, and released a deluxe reissue of 2009’s ‘All the Pleasures of the World’ earlier this year.

Outside of his own music, O’Connor is an established producer, having worked on records by many of the guest vocalists on ‘For As Long As I Can Remember’.

O’Connor has produced several records by Sarah Mary Chadwick, most recently this year’s ‘Me & Ennui Are Friends, Baby’. Other records O’Connor has helmed include June Jone’s ‘Diana’ along with Summer Flake’s ‘Hello Friends’ and ‘Seasons Change’.

The tracklist of Geoffrey O’Connor’s ‘For As Long As I Can Remember’ is:

1. For As Long As I Can Remember (feat. Jonnine)

2. Foolish Enough (feat. Laura Jean)

3. What a Scene (feat. Sui Zhen)

4. Renee (feat. Sienna Thornton)

5. Strange Feeling (feat. Sarah Mary Chadwick)

6. Precious Memories (feat. Sarah Mary Chadwick)

7. Catwalk (feat. Caitlyn Lesiuk

8. Tired of Winning (feat. June Jones)

9. Shelley Duvall (feat. Nicole Thibault)

10. Tunnel of Love (feat. Jess Ribeiro)

11. Love Is Your Best Friend (feat. Stephanie Crase)