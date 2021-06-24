Geoffrey O’Connor duets with HTRK’s Jonnine on new track ‘For As Long As I Can Remember’

Geoffrey O’Connor has shared the second single from his upcoming duets album ‘For As Long As I Can Remember’, sharing its title track – a collaboration with HTRK‘s Jonnine.

The sentimental synth-pop cut sees O’Connor and Jonnine trading reflective verses over languorous electric piano, their voices harmonising together on its refrain.

‘For As Long As I Can Remember’ arrives alongside a dazzling Kate Meakin-directed video which Jonnine describes – aptly – as being “like some high film students who broke into school on a Saturday night to use all the props”.

“With cans of atmos spray, fans and romantic fabrics, had anyone ever combined the camp glam of Kenneth Anger films and Darren Star’s ‘Younger’?” Check that out below:

“It’s a total luxury and so much fun working with two brilliant artists who have so many excellent ideas. Jonnine’s vocal delivery is such a unique balance of cool detachment, warmth and conviction,” O’Connor said in a statement about the collaboration.

“Kate’s BTS style video is a perfect fit and perfectly executed. I love wearing sunglasses indoors and I could wander aimlessly around that classroom having fabrics launched at me from an industrial strength fan forever. If it’s all downhill from here and I can totally deal with that because I’ve had enough fun.”

Last month, O’Connor announced his forthcoming duets album, ‘For As Long As I Can Remember’, sharing a collaboration with singer-songwriter Laura Jean titled ‘Foolish Enough’.

Other artists who will feature alongside O’Connor on the album, set to arrive on August 1 via Chapter Music, include Sarah Mary Chadwick, June Jones, Sui Zhen, Nicole Thibault and Stephanie Crase (aka Summer Flake). Donny Benét contributes bass to two tracks on the record.

The new album, O’Connor’s second, marks his first under his own name since 2014’s ‘Fan Fiction’. Since then, his band Crayon Fields have released one album, 2015’s ‘No One Deserves You’, and released a deluxe reissue of 2009’s ‘All the Pleasures of the World’ earlier this year.

Outside of his own music, O’Connor is an established producer, having worked on records by many of the guest vocalists on ‘For As Long As I Can Remember’.

O’Connor has produced several records by Sarah Mary Chadwick, most recently this year’s ‘Me & Ennui Are Friends, Baby’. Other records O’Connor has helmed include June Jone’s ‘Diana’ along with Summer Flake’s ‘Hello Friends’ and ‘Seasons Change’.