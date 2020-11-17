George Alice and Heaps Good Friends announced for Mountain Goat Valley Crawl 2021

George Alice and Heaps Good Friends are among the artists confirmed for the Mountain Goat Valley Crawl 2021 lineup, announced today (November 18).

17-year-old South Australian Alice – who was the triple j Unearthed High winner in 2019 – released a single back in June, ‘Stuck In A Bubble’, produced by Japanese Wallpaper.

The track was the follow-up to her 2019 debut ‘Circles’, which won her the Unearthed High competition as well as landing a spot in the Hottest 100.

Adelaide trio Heaps Good Friends made a highly-anticipated return in May with their single ‘Fold Laundry Together’, a new addition to their tongue-in-cheek, ’80s-inspsired synth pop discography. The track was a collaboration with renowned producer Konstantin Kersting, known for his work with Tones And I.

Mountain Goat Valley Crawl will take place in Brisbane on Saturday February 6, 2021, with ten iconic Brissy venues playing host to a wealth of music acts.

Also on the bill are Concrete Surfers, Velociraptor and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers. Find the full lineup of 42 artists below.

It’s free admission to all shows at Mountain Goat Valley Crawl, with organisers advising that each venue will be working to adhere to COVID-safe government regulations.

Mountain Goat Valley Crawl 2021 artist lineup is:

George Alice

Concrete Surfers

Heaps Good Friends

Velociraptor

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Teenage Joans

Ayla

Austen

Waxflower

BANFF

Debbies

RINSE

OK Hotel

Greatest Hits

The Flowers

Syrup

Sunflower

WALKEN

Sunbather

Daggy Man

Order Sixty6

Lexicon

Colourblind

June

Alt Fiction

Mum Friends

Flamingo Blonde

Victor Bravo

HANNI

Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band

Yb.

PNK FME

GENES

Porcelain Boy

Citrus Daze

Pure Milk

Ashgroove

Pipin

Sachém

Oh Bailey

Paris Irwin

Mouse