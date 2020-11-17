George Alice and Heaps Good Friends announced for Mountain Goat Valley Crawl 2021

George Alice and Heaps Good Friends are among the artists confirmed for the Mountain Goat Valley Crawl 2021 lineup, announced today (November 18).
17-year-old South Australian Alice – who was the triple j Unearthed High winner in 2019 – released a single back in June, ‘Stuck In A Bubble’, produced by Japanese Wallpaper.
The track was the follow-up to her 2019 debut ‘Circles’, which won her the Unearthed High competition as well as landing a spot in the Hottest 100.
Adelaide trio Heaps Good Friends made a highly-anticipated return in May with their single ‘Fold Laundry Together’, a new addition to their tongue-in-cheek, ’80s-inspsired synth pop discography. The track was a collaboration with renowned producer Konstantin Kersting, known for his work with Tones And I.
Mountain Goat Valley Crawl will take place in Brisbane on Saturday February 6, 2021, with ten iconic Brissy venues playing host to a wealth of music acts.
Also on the bill are Concrete Surfers, Velociraptor and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers. Find the full lineup of 42 artists below.
It’s free admission to all shows at Mountain Goat Valley Crawl, with organisers advising that each venue will be working to adhere to COVID-safe government regulations.
Mountain Goat Valley Crawl 2021 artist lineup is:
George Alice
Concrete Surfers
Heaps Good Friends
Velociraptor
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
Teenage Joans
Ayla
Austen
Waxflower
BANFF
Debbies
RINSE
OK Hotel
Greatest Hits
The Flowers
Syrup
Sunflower
WALKEN
Sunbather
Daggy Man
Order Sixty6
Lexicon
Colourblind
June
Alt Fiction
Mum Friends
Flamingo Blonde
Victor Bravo
HANNI
Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band
Yb.
PNK FME
GENES
Porcelain Boy
Citrus Daze
Pure Milk
Ashgroove
Pipin
Sachém
Oh Bailey
Paris Irwin
Mouse