George Alice announces special livestream tonight

Seventeen-year-old South Australian pop artist George Alice has announced a special YouTube livestream tonight (August 27), featuring her second headline performance at Adelaide’s Jive.

The stream will kick off at 9:50pm AEST on Alice’s YouTube channel and available to watch it for free.

“Playing a show in 2020 means that things are a little different,” Alice said in a statement.

“So for all those who can’t make it to Adelaide, I’m going to put my show up online on Thursday night so you can watch from your own bubble (home) and have a boogie in your lounge room!!”

While Alice has played to thousands of fans at Laneway and the Australian Open in addition to support slots for Tash Sultana, Vera Blue and Broods, her two hometown Adelaide shows mark her first-ever solo headline shows to date.

“It’s all socially distanced, which is going to be weird, but totally necessary,” Alice said to triple j’s Bryce and Ebony yesterday (August 26) on Drive. “It’s gonna feel like a birthday party, with everyone sitting down and just hanging out. We’re dropping some merch, and we’ve got little presents under the chairs… I’ve gone all out, Oprah style.”

Alice’s latest release was the single ‘Stuck In A Bubble’, which premiered earlier in June. The track was the highly anticipated follow-up to her debut single ‘Circles’, which won her triple j’s Unearthed High competition last year.