George Alice looks to the future on energised new single ‘Mid Years’

George Alice has returned with a bubbly new single titled ‘Mid Years’, marking her first original track for 2021.

Released today (October 13), ‘Mid Years’ sees Alice dip her toes into the world of bright, dancefloor-ready synthpop, singing emphatically over a bed of digital clicks and pops, hazy keys and propulsive bass. The track was co-written with Alex Lahey and Gab Strum (aka Japanese Wallpaper), with the latter also spearheading production.

The track arrives alongside a dizzying film clip directed by Jack Bielby and Thomas Schaefer, which the pair said was inspired by UK street and club styles. It shows Alice and a group of friends on a night out, flickering between various aesthetics and filming styles to encapsulate the vibe of her lively endeavours.

Take a look at the film clip for ‘Mid Years’ below:

In a press release, Alice said that she, Lahey and Strum had written the track together last year, convening over Zoom to work on what initially began as a track about high school exams. She pointed out that the group quickly switched their focus when ideas started to flourish, saying: “As we started writing, it felt more like a light-hearted breakup song.

“I wanted it to feel like an encouraging nudge to your next life chapter, a hug after that breakup, a reason to dance with a friend, to just keep going and see what happens next. I’m always an over thinker when it comes to changes in my life so this felt kinda like the answers I needed but couldn’t find.

“This song makes me feel so full of life, I hope it does the same for others in these times.”

Alice will debut ‘Mid Years’ live on a four-date run of headline shows slated to kick off in January. The indie-pop artist will hit stages in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne, with tickets for all shows available from her website.

‘Mid Years’ comes as Alice’s first original track for 2021, following up on last year’s dreamy ‘Teenagers’. In the months following that single’s release last November, Alice shared a live version recorded in Melbourne, and an EP of remixes.

Back in March, she teamed up with local hip-hop trio EAST AV3 for the joint single ‘Do It All Again’.

George Alice’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 21 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Saturday 22 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Friday 28 – Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 29 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club