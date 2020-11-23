George Alice releases dreamy new single ‘Teenager’

South Australian singer George Alice has returned with the release of a dreamy new single, ‘Teenager’.

Alice tackles figuring out who you are and navigating the ups and downs of your teens in the track. It was co-written with Melbourne pop artist Maribelle and features production assistance from Japanese Wallpaper, who Alice has linked up with previously.

The song also arrives with a nostalgic music video directed by Zoee Marsh that will transport you back to high school. It’s full of familiar classroom scenes; inattentive teachers playing documentaries on the wheel-in TV, locker-lined corridors and shooting hoops in the school gym.

Watch the video for ‘Teenager’ below:

Talking to triple j Breakfast about the song this morning, Alice said “it’s a tough time being a teenager, especially this year”.

Alice, being 17 herself, reflected on how her own experiences shaped the song and the feelings she wanted to convey.

“I guess on my mind was just how I felt before Unearthed High and how I felt pretty misunderstood in high school,” she said.

“A person who is striving for something that isn’t exactly the norm, like you’re not going to uni and being a doctor or whatever, nothing against it, but obviously wasn’t for me and I think there’s a lot of people that didn’t want me to just go out on a whim.”

Alice won triple j’s Unearthed High competition in 2019 with her song ‘Circles’. Aside from releasing an acoustic version in March, it wasn’t until June this year that she followed up with new music in the form of ‘Stuck In A Bubble’, produced by NASAYA.

In addition to the original, Alice also released a stripped-back version produced by Japanese Wallpaper and an Alice Ivy remix of the song.

The singer is currently on her ‘School’s Out’ tour and has another live appearance at Brisbane’s Mountain Goat Valley Crawl locked in for February 2021.