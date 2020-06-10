George Alice releases new single ‘Stuck In A Bubble’

17-year-old South Australian pop artist George Alice has released her first single of 2020, ‘Stuck In A Bubble’. Listen to it below:

‘Stuck In A Bubble’ is Alice’s highly anticipated follow-up to her debut single ‘Circles’, which won her triple j‘s Unearthed High competition last year as well as charting in last year’s Hottest 100.

The song was produced by Reunion Island’s NASAYA and mixed by Tyler The Creator and Anderson .Paak collaborator Neal Pogue.

“I’m hoping ‘Stuck In a Bubble’ can be heard as an anthem for people young and old who feel like their ground isn’t steady, they don’t have plans, and ultimately are just a little confused about the world around them,” Alice said in a press statement.

“I’m filled with questions I don’t think I will ever find answers to, but hopefully this is the arm of comfort reaching towards you to be on this journey together.”

Alice has also released a video for the track, inspired by The Brady Bunch and shot in isolation.

“Originally planning visuals and ideas months ahead, like many others, we realised the reality of COVID-19 meant that we had to adapt,” George said.

“The shoot was really special having to plan, rehearse and film all through a phone in different places. Referencing the Brady Bunch and TV shows from over the years, the video has come together and fulfilled my expectations showing isolation in a fun positive light!”