George Alice teams up with EAST AV3 for ‘Do It All Again’

George Alice and EAST AV3 have teamed up for the joint single, ‘Do It All Again’.

The track, produced by Andre Eremin (Tash Sultana, Sampa The Great, Mallrat), is the first collaboration between the Adelaide artists.

Listen to ‘Do It All Again’ below:

Advertisement

“I was so stoked when the EAST AV3 boys hit me up to be a part of this track,” Alice said in a press statement.

“I’ve always been such a big fan of their music and what they do. It’s such a fun song and was just a total vibe being in the studio together!

“So many collaborations and sessions can’t happen this way anymore so considering we are all from Adelaide it was meant to be.”

EAST AV3 added that “working with Georgia was such a special experience, especially being able to put two Adelaide names together, which seems to be quite a rare thing”.

To coincide with the single’s release, EAST AV3 have today (March 31) unveiled a handful of national tour dates.

Advertisement

The group are set to perform in Adelaide, Sydney and Wollongong this autumn. Their Adelaide show will double as the single launch for ‘Do It All Again’.

Tickets to the Adelaide and Sydney shows are on sale now, with the Wollongong date to follow in the coming days.

East AV3’s national tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 24 – Adelaide, Lions Art Factory

MAY

Friday 7 – Sydney, The Lord Gladstone

Friday 14 – Wollongong, Illawarra Hotel