George Ezra announces third album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ with joyous new single ‘Anyone For You’

George Ezra has announced his third studio album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ – listen to its lead single ‘Anyone For You’ below.

Having signalled his return on social media last week, the singer-songwriter confirmed today (January 28) that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Staying At Tamara’s’ will arrive on June 10 via Columbia. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.

The forthcoming album was written and produced entirely in London by Ezra and his longstanding collaborator Joel Pott.