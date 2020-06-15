George Floyd’s daughter made Disney shareholder by Barbra Streisand

Gianna posted on Instagram to thank Streisand for her generosity, sharing photos of a letter and a gift certificate which stated: “I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you”.

Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, has become a Disney shareholder thanks to Barbra Streisand .

The six-year-old also received copies of two Streisand albums, ‘My Name is Barbra’ (1965) and ‘Color Me Barbra’ (1966).

Advertisement

The shares could serve Floyd well in future, with recent supports suggesting that a $1,000 investment from Disney a decade ago could now be worth more than $4,600, an approximate total return of 370%.

The gesture comes after Kanye West set up a college fund to cover future tuition fees for Gianna, as well as donating over $2 million to charity.

As Variety reports, West will provide the support for 6-year-old Gianna Floyd when she heads to college, while the $2m has been provided to charities associated with Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.