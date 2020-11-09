George Maple announces new album and live performance film, ‘MYTH’

George Maple has announced her return today (November 9) with the announcement of her forthcoming second album, ‘MYTH’.

In a statement on social media, Maple revealed that the album would also be accompanied by a “live performance film” that will premiere at the Sydney Opera House next month.

“The story follows the intense joy and heartbreak of Luna and Sol, two star crossed lovers born into a genetically engineered society ‘The New Monarchy’,” Maple said of the film.

“I like to think of ‘MYTH’ as an Anti-Voyeuristic experience, where the audience is drawn into the intricacies of the production itself. They become a part of the story, sharing the sweat, blood and tears, felt by every performer on stage.”

View Maple’s full statement, and a trailer for ‘MYTH’, below:

“In this age where we are starved for human connection, it was my hope that I could give you something real, honest and unadulterated,” she continued. “It’s a little terrifying for me to feel so exposed but I guess this is my epic and tragic love story…”

While there’s no word yet on when the album will be released, the first single, ‘Fade’, is set to premiere on triple j later tonight (November 9).

‘MYTH’ will premiere at Sydney Opera House’s Joan Sutherland Theatre on Wednesday December 9. Tickets are available now via the venue’s official website