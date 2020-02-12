George The Poet wins Best Podcast supported by Dax at NME Awards 2020

George The Poet‘s Have You Heard George’s Podcast? has won the award for Best Podcast supported by Dax at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

Other nominees for the award included My Dad Wrote A Porno, Sex Power Money, Stay Free: The Story Of The Clash and The Missing Cryptoqueen.

Picking up the award, George The Poet said: “I really, really appreciate this one. Everything I write is about my community, my people, shout out to north west London. Big up Stonebridge, big up Church Road. Thank you to my team.”

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by Beabadoobee. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey, Yungblud and show closers The 1975.

