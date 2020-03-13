Georgia June release new single ‘Baby Blue’, announces tour

Sydney indie-pop band Georgia June have released their first new music of 2020.

‘Baby Blue’ marks the quintet’s fourth single overall, following on from 2018’s debut release ‘Pressure’ and 2019’s ‘Prove Myself’ and ‘Try Again’.

The band have also released an accompanying music video for the song, which was directed by Harry Welsh and shot by cinematographer Ben Lindberg.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

In a statement regarding the song, the band’s eponymous frontwoman Georgia June explained that ‘Baby Blue’ is among the most personal songs she has ever written.

“At the time, a dear family friend, a mother and wife had passed away in a tragic car accident”, she said.

“I was devastated for the family and shaken by how quickly life can change.”

Weeks later, June found herself attending Laneway Festival with a close friend – an experience that prompted her to write about her emotions.

Advertisement

“I became hyper-aware of my surroundings, overwhelmed by the blue sky and in awe of the excitement and beauty around me”, she continued.

“I felt gratitude for my friends and family as well as an appreciation of that moment, considering the fleeting nature of life. The next day, I wrote ‘Baby Blue’ and immediately knew that this song was the most meaningful song I had ever written.”

To celebrate the release of ‘Baby Blue’, the band will perform three headlining dates on the east coast of Australia.

They will begin in late April with a show at Melbourne’s Grace Darling Hotel, before moving on to Brisbane and their native Sydney in early May.

Tickets for all three shows are on sale now.

Georgia June’s ‘Baby Blue’ Australian tour dates are:

Melbourne, Grace Darling Hotel (April 24)

Brisbane, The Milk Factory (May 1)

Sydney, Waywards (8)