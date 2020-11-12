Georgia Mae drops haunting video for latest single ‘Bad People’

Georgia Mae explores the darkness of a toxic relationship in the official music video for her latest single, ‘Bad People’.

Released today (November 12), the accompanying video for ‘Bad People’ was shot on location at Devil’s Kitchen on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

The black and white video – directed by Jesse Purcell – shows landscapes of crashing waves and jagged rocks, meant as a metaphor for the themes of darkness and isolation in the song.

“I wanted the simplicity of a one-shot juxtaposed with the complexity of the relationship between me and the ‘bad person’,” Mae said.

Watch the video here:

The Brisbane singer-songwriter described ‘Bad People’ upon its October 30 release as “a musical and lyrical waterfall of emotion” for her.

“[It’s] a therapeutic vessel to describe what it was like to be in love with a sociopath, narcissist, and pathological liar,” she continued.

“For a long time I went without ever (knowingly) meeting a truly bad person… [I] had never fully grasped the concept of a “bad person” until I found myself entwined in a relationship with one.”

‘Bad People’ is the follow-up to Mae’s previous releases ‘Time With You’, ‘Girl Next Door’, ‘Fools’ and August’s ‘Soul Like This’, Mae’s first single in 2020.