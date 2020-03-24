Georgia Maq and Kelso release a dual track, ‘The Garageband Split’

Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq and Kelso have released a dual-track dubbed ‘The Garageband Split’. The pair recorded the two tracks from their respective homes while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic. Maq and Kelso utilised popular recording software Garageband to produce ‘The Ladder’ and ‘South’.

Listen to both tracks here.

Longtime collaborator Ben David mastered ‘The Garageband Split’. Kelso (real name Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich) and Maq recorded and mixed the songs themselves, releasing both tracks on March 22.

Sharing the track announcement on Instagram alongside Polaroid shots of the pair, Maq said, “everything is closed and sad and I hope this brings a tiny bit of emotional company into your isolation.”

Maq’s Instagram account indicates the vocalist imposed self-isolation on Sunday March 15, following the announcement she had cancelled her North American tour originally slated for April.

However, Melbourne trio Camp Cope have remained active throughout self-isolation, headlining a live streamed “transcontinental punk show” that took place yesterday (March 24). The event, called Distant Together 2: Lost In Your Living Room, also saw Pennsylvania band Slingshot Dakota, Lou Hanman of English group Caves and English indie rockers Don’t Worry perform 30-minute sets.

‘The Garageband Split’ comes after Maq released a new solo track, ‘Cold Summer’, earlier this month. The song was her first of the year, following on from her debut solo album ‘Pleaser’ in December 2019.