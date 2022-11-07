Georgia Maq announces ‘Live At The Sydney Opera House’ EP, shares Regina Spektor cover

Camp Cope frontwoman Georgia Maq has announced her first live release as a solo artist – a five-track collection of recordings from her Vivid LIVE show at the Sydney Opera House – today (November 8) sharing from it a cover of Regina Spektor’s ‘Samson’.

In a press release, Maq explained that ‘Samson’ is “a very important song” for her because of its lyrical poignancy: “Being a greek woman with a moustache and hairy arms I was always bullied in school about being different, but then I heard ‘Samson’ and it completely changed my perspective of my body. I started playing that song when I was 15 and it always brought me back to my power.”

Have a listen to the cover below:

Maq’s ‘Live At The Sydney Opera House’ EP will be released on December 2 via Our Golden Friend. In addition to her cover of ‘Samson’, the record features live versions of two as-yet-unreleased songs – ‘Living Alone’ and ‘Neighbour’ – as well as ‘Big Embarrassing Heart’ (from her debut solo album, ‘Pleaser’) and ‘Cold Summer’, a standalone single she dropped in 2020.

Touching on the EP’s genesis, Maq said: “I love how live versions of songs are different to the recording and the authenticity of a live performance, so I wanted to share that. With the pandemic, it’s hard to go out and see live music so I wanted to bring that intimate experience to the listener at home.

“These performances were special to me because I had my beautiful step mum Rebecca Mason on the piano, as well as my ride-or-die string duo, Lucy Rash and Lucy Waldron, all of whom I am very lucky to call friends.”

In an additional statement shared alongside Maq’s, triple j presenter Lucy Smith boasted that the shows Maq played at the Opera House back in June “affirmed what [she’s] always known about” the singer-songwriter, being that “she’s one of this country’s star vocalists and consistently working hard to evolve her sound and approach”.

“You could have heard a pin drop during this set,” Smith continued, calling the setlist “a selection of songs considered with grace, musicality, and intimacy” and noting that Maq “knew the gravity of this moment, and the room was captivated by her presence and voice”.

See the cover art and tracklisting for the ‘Live At The Sydney Opera House’ EP below, then find pre-orders for it here.

1. ‘Big Embarrassing Heart’

2. ‘Living Alone’

3. ‘Neighbour’

4. ‘Cold Summer’

5. ‘Samson’ (Regina Spektor cover)

‘Pleaser’ was released back in December of 2019. ‘Cold Summer’ arrived the following March, with two further standalone singles – ‘Someone Stranger’ (featuring Alice Ivy) and ‘Joe Rogan’ – coming out last July and December, respectively.

Meanwhile, Camp Cope returned with their third album, ‘Running With The Hurricane’, back in March. Singles included ‘Blue’, ‘Jealous’ and the title track, while the album itself earned a four-star review from NME, and was later spotlit as one of the best Australian albums from the first half of 2022.