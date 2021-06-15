Georgia Maq, Good Morning announced for Private Function’s end-of-tour show

Good Morning, These New South Whales, Romero and Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq will join Private Function for the final show of their tour.

The Melbourne pub-punks are currently on the road to celebrate the release of their second studio album, ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’. The final show will take place on July 24 at the Ettamogah Pub in Albury, New South Wales, which is lovingly featured on the band’s track ‘Albury Wodonga’.

Also joining the band for the show will be The Burnt Sausages, Albury band Micro Cuts and DJ sets from Clowns and underground promoters Bone Soup.

Tickets for the show are on sale now through Oztix. Ticketholders will be able to take advantage of onsite camping and shuttle buses to and from Albury train station.

Private Function released ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ in August last year. Speaking to NME, frontman Chris Penney explained how the tracks were recorded in a rush, just days before Melbourne’s second lockdown last year.

“I’m so stoked with the timing,” he said back in August. “I’d be going absolutely stir crazy if I didn’t have all this stuff to work on in lockdown. It was pretty simple, bloody professional, do it all in one take and then get out of there.”