Listen to Georgia Maq’s biting, sardonic new single ‘Joe Rogan’

Georgia Maq has released a studio version of her song ‘Joe Rogan’, after teasing its existence a few months ago.

The acerbic synth-pop cut – written, recorded and produced by Maq – sees the Camp Cope bandleader take a frank assessment of her dating history, taking aim at a specific brand of fake-woke man who’d rather listen to the titular podcaster than the women they date.

“Still only talking to other white men, yeah, he really knows what’s up / As soon as I’m talking about my opinions he tells me it turns him off,” Maq sings above fluttering synths and understated electronic percussion. “There’s nothing more dangerous than a man who thinks consent is lame.”

‘Joe Rogan’ arrives alongside a video produced by Tori Styles. Watch that below:

Maq debuted an early version of ‘Joe Rogan’ on Instagram while Melbourne was in lockdown back in August, performing along to the track in her bedroom.

Notably, the new studio version features voice clips from Maq’s Camp Cope bandmates Sarah Thompson and Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, Amyl and The Sniffers‘ Amy Taylor and more. “If regular men are rubbish, then Georgia squeezes the juice out of the rubbish and then dates that,” Thompson says at the start of the track.

‘Joe Rogan’ marks Maq’s second single for the year. Back in July, she and producer Alice Ivy teamed up for ‘Someone Stranger’. Following on from 2020 single ‘Cold Summer’ and debut solo LP ‘Pleaser’ in 2019, Maq explained at the time that the soaring electro-pop cut was about “purging romance through movement”.

Last month, Camp Cope returned with ‘Blue’, their first new song in almost four years. It marked the first taste of the Melbourne trio’s forthcoming third studio album, which is set to arrive next year and follow 2018’s ‘How to Socialise & Make Friends’.

In January, Maq will perform a headline solo show as part of Melbourne Music Week. Late last month, she shared a piano-driven performance of her ‘Pleaser’ cut ‘Big Embarrassing Heart’ to promote the upcoming appearance.