Georgia Maq releases new song ‘Cold Summer’

Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq has unveiled a new solo track, ‘Cold Summer’ — her first new release for 2020.

Listen to the new track below:

<a href="http://georgiamaq.bandcamp.com/track/cold-summer">Cold Summer by Georgia Maq</a>

‘Cold Summer’ trades the synth-laden melodies from ‘Pleaser’ for acoustic guitar and strings, marking a stark contrast from her earlier work. The track features Lucy Rasch on violin and Lucy Waldron on cello alongside Maq on guitar.

The song arrives after Maq, the singer-guitarist and primary songwriter in Camp Cope, released her debut solo album ‘Pleaser’ in December 2019. No official news has been made so far of an upcoming sophomore album — although a surprise release in the same vein as ‘Pleaser’ could possibly be in the pipeline.

See photos from the recording of ‘Cold Summer’ that Maq posted on Instagram earlier today (March 11):

Camp Cope released their second album ‘How To Socialise And Make Friends’ in 2018, which was closely followed by Maq’s debut record. ‘Cold Summer’ comes ahead of a run of US tour dates beginning in April, when she will perform across the United States with her Camp Cope bandmate — bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, who joins her as Kelso.

Back in January, Camp Cope took part in a bushfire benefit concert alongside Courtney Barnett and Alice Skye at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel. All proceeds from ticket, merchandise and raffle sales were donated to the Bushfire Disaster Appeal, New South Wales Rural Fire Service, Country Fire Authority in Victoria, Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities and WIRES.