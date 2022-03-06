Georgia Maq to headline flood relief show in Melbourne next weekend

Georgia Maq has been announced to headline a benefit concert in Melbourne next Saturday (March 12), raising funds for people affected by extreme flooding in NSW.

The show will take place at Mamma Chen’s in Footscray, with tickets priced at $20. All revenue generated will be donated to flood relief efforts, with organisers, Whisk And Key Records, also promising “some raffles with sick prizes from local businesses and artists”.

In addition to a solo performance from the Camp Cope frontwoman, punters will be able to catch sets from Zaatar Zena, Loveboner and Tumour, with more acts due to be announced in the coming days. Tickets for the gig are on sale now via MoshTix.

Advertisement

Maq’s gig comes as the latest in a growing number of concerts endeavouring to raise funds for flood victims. On Friday night (March 4), Sunshine Coast folk duo The Dreggs headlined Float On, a benefit concert held at Brisbane venue The Zoo. A total of $6,878.40 was donated to GIVIT, who are currently assisting flood-affected regions in Queensland and NSW.

Last night (March 5), The Stroppies headlined Floody Hell! at Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club, alongside Darren Hanlon, Romy Vager of RVG, Martin Frawley and Monnone Alone. Like the aforementioned Brisbane gig, all proceeds were donated to GIVIT.

This coming Tuesday (March 8), Boo Seeka, Choomba, Golding and more will perform at a Gold Coast gig dubbed Flood Raiser, with 100 per cent of proceeds from ticket sales split between GIVIT, the SES and Wildcare Australia. Tickets to the gig sold out within hours of its announcement. Additional donations will be made by Vodka Soda and Balter Brewery, as well as proceeds from merch and art print sales, and all bar sale profits.

Another show aiming to help is one hosted by Maq’s label, Poison City Records, sporting performances from Mod Con, Flying Colours, Body Type and Michael Beach – as well as a DJ set from Hexdebt – going down at 4pm today (March 6) at Gilpin Park, Brunswick. Though the show was already organised as part of this year’s Brunswick Music Festival, Poison City will be hosting a raffle to raise money for NSW and Queensland flood victims.

Advertisement

Last week, a fundraiser was launched for producer Dan Field, whose Brisbane studio space with others (including rapper Nerve) was flooded by “[five feet] of deluge and sewage water” with only a “fraction” of the space’s contents able to be recovered. You can contribute to that here.

Another fundraiser was also set up for producer Jono Ma, a member of psychedelic trio Jagwar Ma. His house and home studio in Byron Bay was flooded, with a GoFundMe launched by producer Chris Emerson (What So Not) and Lucy Washington. Contribute to that here.