Get involved in the Virtual APRA Music Awards 2020 red carpet

As the music industry prepares for tomorrow’s Virtual APRA Music Awards, organisers are today inviting viewers to join them on the virtual red carpet.

Pre-ceremony festivities are set to kick off at 6.30pm AEST tomorrow (May 25) and organisers have suggested several ways viewers can get involved in the glitz and glam.

Viewers are encouraged to get dressed up in their finest awards attire and can try out the APRA Music Awards filters on Instagram found on their page, sharing “red carpet” selfies using the @apraamcos and #VAPRAs tags to be featured on the Red Carpet Instagram story.

Advertisement

Audiences are encouraged to host their own watch party and share their creative festivities using the same tags on socials as they watch singer-songwriter KLP host pre-ceremony interviews via Instagram. KLP will also judge a best-dressed competition of viewers who tune in and tag.

The full details of the event can be found below.

Hosted by rapper and comedy writer Briggs, this year’s awards ceremony features a performance lineup of John Butler, Mo’Ju, Kira Puru and more.

Leading the nominations for this year’s awards in no less than four categories is Tones & I. Thelma Plum is up for the Breakthrough Songwriter award, along with Song Of The Year for the title track from last year’s debut album ‘Better In Blak’. Other nominees include Hilltop Hoods, The Teskey Brothers, Guy Sebastian and Birds of Tokyo.

2020 Virtual APRA Music Awards details are:

Streaming on Monday May 25 via Hyvio

6:30pm AEST Virtual Red Carpet kicks off

7:00pm AEST #VAPRAs broadcast commences

Hosted by Briggs, musical direction by Kate Miller-Heidke