‘Get On The Beers’ duo Mashd N Kutcher announce east coast tour

Mashd N Kutcher, the Brisbane DJ duo responsible for the Victorian Premier Dan Andrews-sampling viral hit ‘Get On The Beers’, have announced details around their forthcoming east coast tour.

The duo, consisting of Matt Minor and Adam Morris, will be taking their ‘Mash Machine’ live tour across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this July and August.

The tour will see them bring a grand piano and entire drum kit along for their show for the first time, as well as what’s described as the “most intricate stage lighting design they’ve ever put together”.

In addition to multiple stage set ups and special guest performers, the duo will be supported by Sydney producer Dave Winnel as well as Queensland electronic act ORCA.

Tickets for the ‘Mash Machine’ Live Show tour are on sale from 9am on Tuesday June 8 via the duo’s website.

Last year, the duo made their debut in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2020, coming in at Number 12 with ‘Get On The Beers’.

Dan Andrews himself introduced the song before it played as part of the countdown, saying, “I’m pleased to be in great company among other Hottest 100 novelty artists like Denis Leary, Adam Sandler, and Pauline Pantsdown. I think we can all agree their contributions have stood the test of time.”

Andrews also said that his inclusion in the countdown rendered the Hottest 100 hot no longer.

“What’s clear is that now a politician has made the Hottest 100, this is probably going to be the last Hottest 100 – it’s no longer Hot,” he said.

“I’m sorry to all the Gen-Xers out there who have to bid farewell to their most important annual cultural tradition.”

Mashd N Kutcher’s 2021 east coast tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 2 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 17 – Sydney, Oxford Arts Factory



AUGUST

Friday 6 – Melbourne, The Corner Hotel