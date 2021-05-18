GFRIEND end contract with longtime agency Source Music

GFRIEND have not renewed their contract with longtime agency Source Music and are set to leave the company.

In a statement to South Korean media outlets, Source Music confirmed that its exclusive contract with the K-pop girl group is set to end on May 22. Thereafter, the company and the six-member outfit – comprising Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji – will go their separate ways. However, the future of the group is unknown at this time.

“For the past six years, GFRIEND have won the boundless love of K-pop fans through a wide range of concepts, performances and songs that marked a new generation of girl groups and music,” Source Music said in a statement on Weverse. “We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to GFRIEND who have allowed Source Music to accompany them on their journey.”

“We would like to deeply thank all BUDDY (the group’s fandom) and fans who have shown your love for GFRIEND, and we ask that you give your unchanging love and support to the members who will begin their adventures in new and diverse areas,” it added. “Source Music will always continue to cheer for the members as they take the first step towards new beginnings.”

GFRIEND made their debut through Source Music in 2015 with their first mini-album ‘Season Of Glass’. The following year, the group released their breakthrough hit song ‘Rough’ and topped the Gaon Digital Chart for the first time. Source Music later became a subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE) after a high-profile acquisition.

Over the course of their six-year career, the girl group have dropped 10 mini-albums and three full-length records. Their most recent project was their third studio album ‘Walpurgis Night’, which was released in November 2020 and featured the single ‘Mago’.

In other related K-pop news, earlier this week, 2NE1’s Sandara Park announced that she left her longtime label YG Entertainment after 17 years. The singer-actress was the final member of the iconic girl group to leave the company, following Minzy and Park Bom in 2016, and CL in 2019.