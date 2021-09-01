Former GFRIEND member Yuju signs with Kang Daniel’s KONNECT Entertainment

Yuju, formerly of K-pop girl group GFRIEND, has officially signed with Kang Daniel‘s KONNECT Entertainment.

Earlier today (September 1), KONNECT Entertainment announced in a statement to South Korean news outlet Newsen that the singer had joined the entertainment agency. KONNECT Entertainment was founded in 2019 by ex-Wanna One member and singer Kang Daniel.

“We have recently signed an exclusive contract with Yuju, who has a unique and powerful voice,” as translated by Soompi. “She has proven her versatile potential as an artist and we will actively support her through our expert, optimized management so that she can express her full potential.”

In the same statement, Yuju also shared that she felt “secure” to be working with the label, saying that it had “good energy and sincere respect”. She added: “I want to approach the public in a new way with an honest image and diverse music.”

Shortly after the announcement, new official social media pages for Yuju were launched, including accounts on platforms such as Twitter, YouTube and VLive.

유주 공식 SNS 채널이 오픈되었습니다.

유주 공식 SNS 채널을 통해 다양한 소식들을 전해드릴 예정이니 많은 응원과 관심 부탁드립니다.

감사합니다. 📍 Twitter : https://t.co/Mm7YvO5xSq

📍 Youtube : https://t.co/N6TX0BoQdn

📍 V LIVE : https://t.co/E80btBjNdp#유주 #YUJU — 유주 YUJU (@konnect_YUJU) September 1, 2021

Last month, South Korean media reported that Yuju was in talks to join KONNECT Entertainment. However, at the time the agency said that “nothing has been confirmed”, while noting that that Yuju was “one of the artists [it] met” while looking to expand its artist line-up.

Former 2NE1 singer CL also recently partnered with the label for the management of her domestic activities in July. Meanwhile, producer and singer-songwriter Chancellor joined the label in August.

GFRIEND ended their contracts with longtime label Source Music and left the company earlier this year after six years together. “Although GFRIEND has officially ended, this is not the end for us,” wrote the group’s leader Sowon in a handwritten letter addressing their disbandment at the time.