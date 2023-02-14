Former GFRIEND singer Yuju announces first solo comeback with ‘O’

K-pop soloist Yuju, a member of defunct girl group GFRIEND, will soon be releasing her sophomore mini-album.

On February 14 at midnight KST, Yuju announced her return with her second mini-album with a poster outlining its promotional schedule. Titled ‘O’, the new record is set to arrive on March 7 at 6PM KST.

According to the poster, other notable dates include the release of its tracklist on February 27, a highlight medley on March 1 and music video teasers on March 3 and 6.

The upcoming mini-album arrives a year and three months after Yuju released her solo debut project ‘Rec.’ in January 2022. That record was led by the title track ‘Play’ and was accompanied by several B-sides, including the track ‘Cold Winter’ featuring rapper Mad Clown.

In an interview with NME following its release, Yuju shared that her goal for future projects is to “move forward with the same mindset and spirit that I have had from the start.”

Prior to her debut as a soloist, the 25-year-old idol was a member of six-member girl group GFRIEND, best known for hits like ‘Me Gustas Tu’, ‘Time For The Moon Night’ and ‘Mago’. All six members left longtime agency Source Music in 2021 upon the expiration of their contracts, thus disbanding the group.

Yuju later signed with KONNECT Entertainment, headed by former Wanna One member and soloist Kang Daniel, under which she continues to pursue her solo music career.