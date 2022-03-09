Swedish metal band Ghost are sponsoring a NASCAR car that’s set to race this weekend (March 12) at the United Rentals 200 race at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona.

On Saturday, Bayley Currey, a driver for NASCAR Xfinity Series team JD Motorsports, will drive a car adorned with Ghost’s logo to celebrate the release of the band’s new album ‘Impera’, released the day before the race (March 11).

“I’m ready to rock,” Currey said of driving the car. “I’m excited about this one, and I know the boys at the shop are excited about this one too, we have a lot of metal fans on our team.

Advertisement

“Once we heard a deal was imminent, we started working on the cars to Ghost songs. With Ghost on my car, I am ready to take on the world.”

See the reveal of the special edition car below.

Ghost’s upcoming fifth album, ‘Impera’, will arrive on Friday. So far, it’s been previewed by the track ‘Twenties’ and previous single ‘Hunter’s Moon’, which was released in October alongside the Halloween Kills soundtrack.

Ghost officially announced ‘Impera’ in January, and released the hopeful single ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’.

The band have also been kicking off their recent live shows by playing the album’s opening number ‘Kaisarion’, though it has yet to be released on streaming platforms.

Advertisement

Ghost are set to embark on a UK and European tour in April and May in support of the upcoming record. The tour will see performances in Manchester, London, Prague, Paris and more. Check out the complete list of tour dates here.