Ghost cut Hellfest headline set short after Tobias Forge loses his voice

Ghost were forced to cut short their headline set at Hellfest over the weekend after their frontman Tobias Forge lost his voice.

The Swedish band topped the bill at the Clisson, France festival on Saturday (June 18), with Deftones and Gojira also headlining the event’s first weekend (the second will take place from June 23-26).

According to Setlist.fm, Ghost ended their headline show 17 songs into the set on Saturday. The band’s 2022 live set has typically consisted of at least 20 songs, including the usual closing track ‘Square Hammer’.

Advertisement

Fan-shot footage from Hellfest shows Forge (AKA Papa Emeritus IV) thanking the crowd after performing ‘Dance Macabre’, before adding: “My voice is completely fucked. I cannot take one other song for you.”

Writing on their social media channels yesterday afternoon (June 19), the band said in a statement: “Children of Europe! Thank you all for your support at Hellfest last night.

“We were all at the mercy of Mother Nature herself and she was clearly pissed off. All day with the fiery wrath of hell and at night with winds so strong that most of our stage production had to be struck down.

Children of Europe! Thank you all for your support at @hellfestopenair last night. We were all at the mercy of Mother Nature herself and she was clearly pissed off – All day with the fiery wrath of hell and at night with winds so strong that most of our stage production … pic.twitter.com/TLcw0zBL9b — Papa Emeritus IV (@thebandGHOST) June 19, 2022

“Despite her rage, we had fun together – Very much thanks to YOU people. Ye rocked! Have a wonderful summer now and we’ll meet again in 2023. Best wishes / A Nameless Ghoul.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere at Hellfest, a giant statue of the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy went on display at the festival. Created by the artist Caroline Brisset, the new statue replaces a previous tribute to Lemmy that had been on display at the event for the past six years.