Ghost fans crash Spotify Live servers forcing cancellation of band’s Q&A

Fans of Ghost crashed the Spotify Live servers as they waited for a special Q&A session with the masked rock band, forcing the event to be cancelled.

A special appearance and Q&A session with Ghost was due to take place on September 13. Due to overwhelming demand, however, fans crashed the Spotify Live servers, forcing the platform to cancel the event.

Both Spotify Live and Ghost confirmed in tweets that fans were indeed responsible for the widespread outage.

Spotify Live said “overwhelming demand” had caused “technical difficulties”. “We want to sincerely apologize to all @thebandGHOST fans,” they streaming giant said.

We want to sincerely apologize to all @thebandGHOST fans who were invited to today's exclusive live room. Unfortunately due to overwhelming demand, we experienced technical difficulties and had to cancel. — Spotify Live (@SpotifyLive) September 13, 2022

In their own Twitter post, Ghost said though they were “proud” to have caused Spotify’s servers to crash, they were disappointed. “We wish to inform you Ghost appreciates their fans’ dedication & time,” they wrote. “Alternative opportunities are being explored, because nothing shall keep us apart.”

[MESSAGE FROM THE CLERGY] We wish to inform you Ghost appreciates their fans' dedication & time. Though proud to have crashed @SpotifyLive's servers, Ghost is disappointed with this experience. Alternative opportunities are being explored, because nothing shall keep us apart. https://t.co/48nkuHBY0M — Papa Emeritus IV (@thebandGHOST) September 13, 2022

According to Loudwire, Ghost’s Spotify popularity stands at a 10.5million monthly listener count, exceeding that of other metal and rock bands like Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Disturbed and Tool.

Ghost released their latest album, ‘Impera’, back in March. Featuring the singles ‘Hunter’s Moon’, ‘Twenties’ and ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’. In a four-star review, NME‘s James McMahon called the fifth studio offering “a truly delicious pop-rock proposition”.

Back in June, Ghost – who are currently on tour with Mastodon in North America – were forced to cut their Hellfest headline performance short after vocalist Papa Emeritus IV (aka Tobias Forge) lost his voice.

After the band’s performance of ‘Dance Macabre’, fan-shot footage showed Emeritus IV thank fans before saying: “My voice is completely fucked. I cannot take one other song for you.”