Ghostface Killah announces new memoir, ‘Rise Of A Killah’

Wu-Tang Clan‘s Ghostface Killah has confirmed that he is set to release a new memoir, titled ‘Rise Of A Killah: My Life In The Wu-Tang’, next year.
- READ MORE: Gods of Rap tour: Wu-Tang Clan reign supreme as Public Enemy and De La Soul roll back the years
The upcoming memoir has been announced via its publisher, Macmillan Publishers, and is set for release on May 14 next year. The book is currently available for pre-order in three formats: hardcover, e-book and digital audio. Pre-order your copy of ‘Rise Of A Killah’ here.
‘Rise Of A Killah: My Life In The Wu-Tang’ – per Macmillan’s website – has been described as “both a visual record and a real-feel narrative of a performer’s life”.
The memoir will seemingly chronicle the rapper’s childhood in Staten Island, his relationship with family and friends, how crime and violence have affected his life, his art, a formative tour in Japan in the ’90s and his fellow Wu-Tang members.
With ‘Rise Of A Killah’, Ghostface will become the latest member of the Wu-Tang Clan to release a memoir. In 2021, Raekwon released ‘From Staircase to Stage: The Story of Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan’, while U-God released ‘Raw: My Journey Into the Wu-Tang Clan’ in 2018.
Wu-Tang Clan celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ this year. The collective haven’t released a new record since 2015. Wu-Tang Clan also recently revealed the custom steel chamber for their book Legacy. It costs $360,000 (£298,872) and there are only 36 in the world.
Bob Dylan also recently revealed he’s a fan of the clan – as well as Eminem – praising their “feeling for words and language” and enjoys “anybody whose vision parallels mine.”