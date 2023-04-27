(G)I-DLE announce 2023 ‘I am FREE-TY’ world tour

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE have announced their upcoming 2023 world tour, ‘I am FREE-TY’.
Today (April 27), (G)I-DLE announced that they will be going on a world tour this year, following the release of their upcoming mini-album ‘I Feel’. That project will drop on May 15, alongside its title track ‘Queencard’.
(G)I-DLE’s ‘I am FREE-TY’ world tour will kick off June 17 with a two-nigh concert in Seoul, South Korea. The girl group will then embark on the Asia leg of the tour, with shows in Taiwan, Thailand and Hong Kong throughout the month.
In August, (G)I-DLE will head to the US for the North American leg of their ‘I am FREE-TY’ world tour. It will start on August 4 in San Francisco, followed by a show in Los Angeles two days later. Thereafter, the quintet will perform in Dallas, New York, Atlanta and Chicago.
The tour poster also notes that more dates are in the works. Over on fan community app Weverse, CUBE Entertainment added: “Further details will be announced at a later date. Please look forward to it.”
Ticketing and venue details for (G)I-DLE’s ‘I am FREE-TY’ world tour are expected in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this page and the girl group’s Ticketmaster site for the latest information.
(G)I-DLE’s 2023 ‘I Am Free-ty’ world tour dates are:
JUNE
17: Seoul, South Korea
18: Seoul, South Korea
JULY
01: Taipei, Taiwan
15: Bangkok, Thailand
22: Hong Kong
AUGUST
04: San Francisco, California
06: Los Angeles, California
09: Dallas, Texas
13: New York, New York
15: Atlanta, Georgia
17: Chicago, Illinois
(G)I-DLE’s upcoming mini-album ‘I Feel’ will be the follow-up to their first studio album ‘I Never Die’, which was released in October 2022. The record featured the chart-topping single ‘Nxde’ and album cut ‘DARK (X-File)’, among others.